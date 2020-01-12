A Guide to Fly Fishing for Cold Weather Trout

I absolutely love fly fishing in the dead of winter. Over the New Year break, I spent a few days in Colorado, Wyoming, and northern Utah, chasing fish in snow-covered locales. The fishing was fabulous, the crowds almost nonexistent (except in Colorado – 10 other people fished a remote stretch of river on a Friday!), and my buddy Bryan and I both needed the time away.

If you’ve never fly fished in cold weather before, especially for trout, it’s tough to know where to start. Luckily, Sam Lungren has some killer advice to help you get started. Sam is the fishing editor over at The Meat Eater, and a top-notch angler. He knows his stuff – and he shares plenty of it in that piece. So head over and give it a read.