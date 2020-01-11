Elevating the Chubby Chernobyl

The Chubby Chernobyl is one of my favorite flies. It’s a staple in my fly box, and during the summer it’s almost always my top fly in the hopper-dropper-dropper rig I always fish.

Charlie Craven, over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, thinks the same way about the Chubby as I do, and wrote all about it in a recent post. Craven details the reasons that you should use a big fly as a strike indicator, in lieu of a plastic bobber. I’ve long since held this opinion, and switching to using a dry fly as an indicator – even when I’m fishing two nymphs deep – has honestly elevated my fly fishing game.