Meredith McCord to Emcee the 36th Annual IGFA International Auction

The International Game Fish Association (IGFA) today announced that IGFA Representative Meredith McCord, professional fly angler and world record chaser extraordinaire, will serve as Master of Ceremonies at the 36th Annual IGFA International Auction on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Driven by her love of fishing, McCord has turned her lifelong passion of fishing into both a successful career and rewarding lifestyle as a professional fly angler, trip host, speaker, humanitarian, and entrepreneur. Since beginning her pursuit of IGFA World Records in 2012, McCord has racked up an astounding 180 IGFA World Records – the fifth most records of anyone in the history of the IGFA. In addition to her record success, McCord was also the Grand Champion of the Ladies Tarpon Fly Tournament in Islamorada, Florida, and has been featured on several prominent television shows including “Buccaneers and Bones” and “Silver Kings.”

“Meredith embodies the principals of the IGFA and we are truly honored to have her as the master of ceremonies at this year’s auction,” said IGFA Acting President Jason Schratwieser. “Her passion and drive for the sport have inspired countless anglers around the world, and we are sure that she will have the same impact on the guests in the room during our premier event of the year.”

McCord will greet over 300 attendees and kick off an evening of fishing stories, fine food, and, of course, the thrilling live auction with renowned auctioneer David Goodman. New this year, the IGFA will also honor former IGFA Chairman and current Trustee Emeritus George Matthews with the inaugural George G. Matthews Distinguished Service Award.

“It is an honor to be part of this important evening for the IGFA,” McCord said. “Not only are we honoring Mr. Matthews for his decades of service to the organization, but we are also raising money for the important work the IGFA does in the fields of game fish conservation, youth education and angler recognition. It is going to be a wonderful evening and I look forward to helping make it a great success!”

For details on event tickets, donations, and silent and live auction items, please click here: https://one.bidpal.net/igfa20/ welcome.