Scott has announced the release of the new Sector series of fly rods. “Sector rods are fit with newly designed components that defy harsh saltwater environments, redefine reliability, and enhance angler experience.”

Read more in the press release below.

Sector Series from Scott Fly Rod Company

Imagine a rod that casts tight high line speed loops effortlessly and turns over your leader straight into the wind; a rod that delivers the fly on target with just one false cast, and can pick it back up and redirect if the fish changes course; a rod that is intuitive so you can focus on the fish instead of your cast; a rod that feels light and alive in your hand and has the touch and feel needed to make short quick shots or float the fly in quietly. All that, plus a rod hand crafted with the very best components to ever grace a fly rod-

Introducing the all new Sector Series of high performance, hand crafted fly rods from Scott.

Sector fly rods advance our award winning ReAct technology with new tapers and our new Carbon Web. They also introduce the most cutting-edge fly rod components ever created.

Scott’s all new Carbon Web technology improves torsional stability and rod durability by encasing the unidirectional fibers in a web of ultra-light multi-directional carbon fiber.

These fibers help counteract torsional forces giving you better tracking and power for long line pickups and redirecting casts.

They also help to reduce the propagation of micro fractures from stress or impact that can run in unidirectional layups.

Sector rods are fit with newly designed components that defy harsh saltwater environments, redefine reliability, and enhance angler experience.

They feature all new Ceracoil stripping guides with nickel titanium frames and super slick Zirconia inserts, along with Recoil nickel titanium snake guides for low friction and corrosion free performance. The guide sets are PVD coated in a low reflective coating for even greater durability and stealth.

The reel seats are milled from aircraft grade aluminum and feature self-indexing slide hoods, extra deep knurling to easily turn lock rings with wet hands, type 3 mil-spec hard coat in non-reflective flat black, and line weight engravings for quick rod identification.

Flor grade cork grips are turned to our modified wells shape, and the new fighting butts feature a thick soft rubber for greater comfort in tough fights or while bracing on long casts.

No need to dream about your perfect fly rod- It’s here. The new Sector Series from Scott.