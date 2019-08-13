Scientific Anglers has announced their new product list for 2020. Ranging from fly lines to apparel, new products will be available to ship starting October 1st.

Read more in the press release below.

New From Scientific Anglers

Greetings from the Scientific Anglers Pro Desk!

We’re excited to announce our NEW products for 2020! From the Amplitude Infinity to the Grand Slam Clear Tip to the Sonar Musky, you asked for it and we delivered for 2020. We’re sure you will appreciate the strategic addition of a technical saltwater lines like the Infinity Salt and many more. Make sure to check out our new line of apparel and don’t forget to grab a hoodie and a fresh lid this season! All new product will be available to ship starting October 1st. Please feel free to reach out to the Pro Desk if you have any questions

NEW Amplitude Infinity:

Due to popular demand we expanded the availability of our Textured Amplitude series! The Amplitude Infinity has the power to bomb out streamers, yet retains delicacy for dry flies. It mends like an absolute dream, and delivers flies at all distances. Built a half-size heavy, with a long head and substantial front taper.

NEW Amplitude Double Taper:

Weight forward fly lines can be tailored to a variety of tasks. However, sometime’s a Double Taper is just the best tool for the job. Whether is a classic rod, a modern glass or just a need for delicate dry fly deliveries the Amplitude Double Taper will give you feel you desire with the performance you need.

NEW Amplitude Infinity Salt:

Infinity Salt is technical, versatile, accurate and simply the most advanced saltwater line available. Featuring the revolutionary AST Plus slickness additive for superior shooting ability and increased durability the Infinity Salt will handle the most rigorous of conditions year after year. The Infinity Salt is a half line weight heavy to turn over any fly on even the windiest of days. The extended head length makes it more accurate than short shooting heads so that you can efficiently present your fly to spooky fish in the most efficient manner.

NEW Amplitude Smooth Infinity Salt:

For those who prefer a non textured version we’ve also introduced Infinity Salt in Amplitude Smooth. technical, versatile, accurate and simply the most advanced saltwater line available Featuring the revolutionary AST Plus slickness additive for superior shooting ability and increased durability the Infinity Salt will handle the most rigorous of conditions year after year. The Infinity Salt is a half line weight heavy to turn over any fly on even the windiest of days. The extended head length makes it more accurate than short shooting heads so that you can efficiently present your fly to spooky fish in the most efficient manner.

NEW Amplitude Smooth Tarpon:

There is absolutely nothing in fly fishing quite like seeing a tarpon inhale your fly, leap toward the heavens, and race like a madman for the horizon. In order to make that happen, you’ll need help: the Amplitude Smooth Tarpon. Designed with a short head for quick shots, this is the perfect line for casting flies to tarpon of all shapes, sizes, and temperaments. Just remember to bow to the king when it jumps.

NEW Mastery Standard:

Mastery Standard is a true to AFFTA line weight casters fly line. Built with a mid-length head for exceptional mending and accuracy at long distances. If you love casting this will quickly become one of your new favorites.

NEW Mastery Great Lakes Switch:

Designed with the Great Lakes anadromous angler in mind the Great Lakes Switch line has an aggressive taper designed to turn over large indicators and the heaviest flies. Intended for use with switch and spey rods with a long head for superior mendability.

NEW Euro Nymph Kit:

Convert almost any single hand trout rod quickly to a Euro Nymphing setup with this kit. Includes a 20′ floating Euro Nymph Tip (0.25″ dia), our Absolute Euro Nymph leader, and foam storage spool.

NEW I/2/3 AND I/3/6 DENSITIES Sonar Triple Density:

Get this: we took one of our most popular tapers, the Titan, drenched it in various mixtures of tungsten powder, and created a triple-density sinking fly line that will absolutely change the way you fish streamers forever. This is a fully tapered sinking line, so it casts like a floater, but provides a straight-line sinking connection to your streamer. The days of chucking and ducking are finally over. Welcome to the triple-density revolution.

NEW INTERMEDIATE DENSITY Sonar Titan Sink Tip:

Two lines sizes heavy for loading quickly and delivering the biggest flies to the furthest target the Titan Sink Tip in the ultimate for casting large streamers that need to get down. The short, powerful head provides excellent turnover tossing streamers to trout, smallmouth, bass, pike, steelhead and salmon. Now available in three densities intermediate, sink 3 and sink 6, you can be sure to put your fly where the fish hold in the water column.

NEW Sonar Grand Slam Clear Tip:

Tarpon. Bonefish. Permit. All in one day. All on one line. That’s the idea behind the Mastery Grand Slam, a fly line designed specifically to help you achieve one of angling’s most elusive accomplishments. We’ve taken our most popular saltwater taper and added a clear intermediate tip for ultra wary fish.

NEW Sonar Musky:

Blind casting big flies requires a line that will allow you to do it efficiently and effectively all-day long. The New Sonar Musky fly line does just that! With a 30′ type 5 sinking head the largest streamers will get down and stay down on the strip. The slightly larger running line diameter makes the line easier to grip even on the coldest fall mornings. Designed in 2 sizes, 450 grains and 500 grains, the Sonar Musky will carry, shoot and turn over the largest of flies.

NEW Sonar Surf:

Cast out and get down with the Sonar Surf. Designed with a 27’ Sink 6 head the Sonar Surf is THE ideal line for single and double hand rods in the surf.

NEW Sonar 3D Custom Tip:

Designed to go deep and stay deep. Our 3D custom tip is a cut to fit design to allow you to target whichever grain window you need. Our fastest sinking line with a Sink 8 head Sink 3 handling section and an intermediate running line to keep you in the zone longer.

NEW Scandi:

The NEW Scandi head is the line you will want to cast! The Scandi is smooth and forgiving, perfectly suited for a variety of casting styles and any rod. The rear taper has a high contrast sighter to identify the back of the head.

NEW Tippet Rings, Micro Swivels & Stay Lok Snaps:

Tippet Rings offer an easy leader to tippet connection. Micro Swivels eliminate line twist and make it easy to drop tippet size from the larger leader diameter. Stay Lok Snaps make changing flies a breeze and are the most reliable fly snaps, period.

NEW SPEY MODELS Rod Sleeve:

Rod sleeves greatly reduce rod tangles when transporting your outfits to your favorite stream. Now available in two Spey lengths to fit up to 15′ rods.

NEW Head Wallet:

Keep your Spey heads, Tips, and Fly Lines organized between trips. Wallet holds up to 12 lines and is ventilated to quickly dry lines when not in use.

NEW Apparel and Hats:

We are excited to offer our largest collection of hats and clothing yet. With various fits and designs there is a product that looks good, fits well and just like your Scientific Anglers lines will become your go-to piece.

About Scientific Anglers:

Founded in 1945 in Midland, Michigan, Scientific Anglers has been an industry leader in the development of fly lines, leaders, tippets, reels, and accessories for more than 75 years. Scientific Anglers developed the modern floating fly line and pioneered the use of textured technologies in fly-line construction.

