John Gierach on Bamboo Rods

Bamboo rods have a religious following among anglers. “Part of it is the way we value the Yankee workshop-like tradition of fine handwork done with what we now consider to be primitive tools, as well as the antique virtues of skill and patience,” writes John Gierach. “But there’s also some unapologetic nostalgia at work here. Bamboo fly rods can recall a time when life was simpler, fish bigger (and more numerous), and fishermen fewer and farther between. Or so we like to imagine.” Read Gierach’s essay in full via Bloomberg.