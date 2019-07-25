The American Museum of Fly Fishing will hold their 12th annual Fly-Fishing Festival in Manchester, Vermont, on August 10, 2019. The event features vendors, demonstrations, music, food, and more.

Read more in the press release below.

AMFF 12th Annual Fly-Fishing Festival

The 12th annual AMFF Fly-Fishing Festival returns to beautiful Manchester, Vermont, on August 10th this year from 10 am until 4 pm. This is our signature event of the summer—a growing event that showcases the joy of fly fishing with vendors, demonstrations, and a gathering of people who are all equally enthused about the sport. Come enjoy fly tying and casting demonstrations, try your hand at casting vintage rods, learn how to tie a saltwater fly, enjoy live music and food, and mingle with like-minded people as you share the joy of the great outdoors.

Keep checking our event page for updates on vendors, guest fly fishing and fly tying instructors, raffle opportunities, and much more.

Time: The Extraordinary Friendship of Lefy Kreh & Flip Pallot

This is what it’s all about. A one of a kind friendship whose story will be told in our new project. We are editing now, but should have come clips to show you in the next few weeks. If you haven’t already, sign up for AMFF membership through the button below for behind the scenes content coming soon.

Lefty Kreh hoists another of his favorite fish, the Atlantic Tarpon. This one is particularly massive and well over the hundred pound mark. A few followers mentioned it was too bad Lefty killed this fish. Flip Pallot defended Lefty in the comments to much appreciation:

“It was too bad!!! We knew no better….but when he learned, he was, for the rest of his life, at the point of the spear that would protect them and their habitat!!! In spite of the very few he may have killed, he saved countless others!!! Give him the credit he deserves!!!”

