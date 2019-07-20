Tenkara USA is celebrating its ten-year anniversary with a special Tenkara Summit set to be held July 27th, 2019, in Boulder, Colorado.

Read more in the press release below.

Tenkara USA Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Tenkara USA is celebrating ten years of sharing tenkara. This milestone is a great excuse to get together with the growing tenkara community at a special Tenkara Summit this summer in Boulder, CO.

Tenkara is a Japanese style of fly-fishing that uses only a rod, line, and fly. The simplicity of this fishing style means lighter, more packable gear and a low intimidation factor for newcomers. The gear is quick to setup and many people catch a fish their first time out, forever hooking them on a new activity.

Introducing tenkara outside to a new generation of anglers starts with the gear but leads to a much larger impact. Daniel Galhardo, Tenkara USA’s founder and CEO shares that, “we are most proud of the introductions made between people and their local rivers. Beyond introducing a fishing style, the connection between people and the environment is most rewarding.” With this connection comes respect and stewardship for rivers and fish. Tenkara USA is a member of 1% for the Planet and contributes to other national and local organizations, including cleaning up a favorite local fishing spot, Boulder Creek.

The Tenkara Summit will be held on July 27th, 2019 at the Millennium Hotel, with fishing access in the backyard. It will be a celebration with the community including speakers, clinics, fishing, and an evening of fly tying and music.

About Tenkara USA

Tenkara USA is the first company to introduce tenkara, the Japanese method of fly-fishing,

outside of Japan. Founded in 2009, Tenkara USA is a fully independent company, based in

Boulder, Colorado.

