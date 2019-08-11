Meet Winners of the National Fly Casting Competition

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing was recently host to the annual National Fly Casting Competition in Bozeman, Montana. The event took place on Friday, July 26, 2019 on the campus of Montana State University during the Fly Fishers International Expo. “A total of 27 PHWFF disabled veteran participants competed in two separate brackets for the finals in Bozeman with champions emerging from each,” reports Daniel Morgan. Find a complete list of the winners of the 2nd Annual PHWFF Fly Casting Competition here.