Tippets: ProBands for Tippet Spools, Parachute Zebra Midge
- A new product called ProBands fits around tippet spools and is a great improvement on the original band, writes Bob Reece. Pro Bands “do not slide, slip or rotate around the spool. By replacing the traditional elastic band, the free end of the tippet is held on the side of the spool opposite the built in cutter.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
- The zebra midge is a classic pattern that is often fished as a dropper fly. In this tutorial, learn a different take on the pattern, with a parachute and post added to the classic.
