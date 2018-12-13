Fishpond has announced the release of a new website featuring easy navigation, updated product categories, and “the award winning line of products brought to life through the photography of Johnny Le Coq.”

Fishpond Unveils New Website

DENVER, Colo. (December 11, 2018) – Fishpond, the Colorado based fly fishing and outdoor gear brand, is excited to introduce the all new www.fishpondusa.com website. With edge to edge imagery spread across the website, this all new design highlights the award winning line of products brought to life through the photography of Johnny Le Coq. Easy navigation and updated product categories allow users to experience the beauty of our sport on each page, and the site is filled with new content for customers to experience products in a mobile friendly environment.

“We have built a brand experience where we want to showcase the beauty of the places that our gear takes you. The journey into the wild is what we value above all else here at Fishpond, and for the past 20 years, we have focused on a devotion to art and creativity through the products we craft. Our new website helps to unearth the features and functionally we weave into each one of our products,” says Fishpond’s CEO and Founder Johnny Le Coq.

With new content delivered from Fishponds team of pro anglers and conservationists, both of land and water, there is something for everyone at the all new www.fishpondusa.com.

ABOUT FISHPOND

The heartbeat of Fishpond remains an authentic connection to those who love the places we fish and explore. We are one, a tribe that values the journey to our destination, almost as much as our time on the water. We are friends of our wild places far away, and those in our own backyards. Thank you for sharing in our vision and for helping us be the brand that is trying to make a difference.

For more information, visit www.fishpondusa.com or email us at [email protected] Connect with us via Facebook and Instagram.