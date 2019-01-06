RIO Products has announced its new Fly Clips and Fly Twists, accessories to make rigging easier and quicker for anglers.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO Makes Rigging Easier

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (January 2, 2019) – RIO, manufacturer of lines, leaders, tippet, flies, and accessories for the demanding fly fisher, introduces the Fly Clips and Twist Clips, accessories anglers will find useful in many situations.

RIO’s new Fly Clips and Twist Clips are fast connection clips that are tied to the end of the leader and allow anglers to change flies with ease and speed. They also help prevent leaders, tippet, and droppers from getting too short.

Fly Clips are small metal clips that require a simple pop-on, pop-off move to change flies and work well on smaller dries, nymphs, and soft hackles. Fly Twists are larger and require a twist move to attach the fly. These larger clips are ideal for streamers and salmon/steelhead patterns. Simply tie the appropriate sized clip on the end of the leader and either clip or twist the fly on.

Each version comes in three sizes (sizes 1, 2 & 3) with 10 to a pack. Fly Clips retail for $3.99 per pack and are suitable for hook sizes 12-16 (#1), 8-12 (#2) and 4-8 (#3), while the Twist Clips retail for $5.99 per pack and are suitable for hook sizes 6-10 (#1), 4-8 (#2) and 1/0-4 (#3). Find them at your nearest RIO dealer today.

Watch this video for step-by-step instructions for use.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visitwww.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.