Tippets: Recovery of Gila Trout, Lessons from The Elwha

Posted on October 31, 2018 by Erin Block
  • Biologists with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, and U.S. Forest Service are working to protect and restore populations of Gila trout, a threatened species found only in the headwaters of the Southwest’s Gila River. Learn more in this short video.
  • Two dams removed from Washington’s Elwha River were branded as salmon-restoration projects, “but their watershed and scientific impacts are just as significant,” writes Tara Lohan. Read more about “The Elwha’s Living Laboratory” via The Revelator.
