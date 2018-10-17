- In this recent article, fishing guide David Mangum and outfitter Randy Horton, both based in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida, talk with Monte Burke about the devastation of Hurricane Michael. Via Garden & Gun.
- As wildfires become more frequent and destructive due to climate change, “they are increasingly leaving in their wake debris and toxic runoff that are polluting rivers and fouling water supplies.” Read more on how wildfires threaten water supplies and fish populations in this article via Yale.
- Native greenback cutthroat trout recovery efforts in Colorado are in their third year in place. In this recent short film, learn about what Colorado Parks and Wildlife is doing to help this species that was once near extinction.
Tippets: Fishing Guides Report on Hurricane Michael, Wildfires and Water Supplies, Saving Colorado’s Greenback Cutthroat Trout
