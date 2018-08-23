Maxine McCormick, “The Mozart of Fly Casting”

Maxine McCormick began fly casting at age 9. Now 14, she defended her title, winning back-to-back titles at the world championship recently held in England. “She’s the most efficient fly caster on the planet,” says her coach Chris Korich. “I don’t know anyone in history that can claim to be better.” In this profile piece, Shelby Pope writes about “The Mozart of Fly Casting,” in The New York Times.