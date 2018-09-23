Fly Fishing with Henry Winkler

A recent winner of an Emmy for his performance in the HBO series “Barry,” Henry Winkler is also an accomplished angler. He talks with Jim Dobson about his passion for the sport in this article via Forbes. “Henry Winkler has learned that his seasonal fly fishing trips throughout American rivers are not just about catching trout,” writes Dobson, “They are about adopting the proper perspectives on life.”
