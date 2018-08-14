Kenneth A. High, M.D., founder of Dr. Slick Instruments for Anglers, died Aug. 6 at age 85 following a years’ long struggle with Alzheimer’s.

Read more in the press release below.

Dr. Slick Founder Ken High Dies After Lengthy Illness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Kenneth A. High, M.D., a board certified urologist who turned his passion for fly-fishing into the manufacturing of angling tools with Dr. Slick Instruments for Anglers, died Aug. 6 at age 85 following a years’ long struggle with Alzheimers.

High completed his residency in urology at the University of Utah School of Medicine and subsequently established medical practices in Missoula, Dillon and Helena, Mont.

Unhappy with the mediocre quality of hemostats (clamps), nippers, scissors and other fly fishing and tying tools available, in 1987 High founded Dr. Slick Instruments for Anglers. The company soon became the leading wholesaler of fly fishing accessories and his creativity led to numerous patents in the recreational sportfishing industry.

High sold the fly-fishing tool business in 2009 to a consortium of employees headed by then general manager Steve Fournier.

“Utilizing his urological surgical background, Dr. High created new molds for scissors and clamps, choosing the correct stainless steel for the job and establishing high standards for balance, fit and finish. He took a niche market and expanded it,” said Fournier.

A Korean War-era military veteran, Dr. High served in the 101st Airborne “Screaming Eagles.” He subsequently practiced medicine at VA hospitals both in Salt Lake City and Helena.

In addition to his passion for fly-fishing, High was an active bird watcher.

High is survived by his widow Jennifer, three children, six grandchildren and a great-grandson.