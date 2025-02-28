It’s Been a Great Run

After five years and 2,823 posts here at MidCurrent, it’s time for me to turn the reigns over to someone new.

I started with MidCurrent back in 2020, before the pandemic. Marshall Cutchin, publisher emeritus and then-owner of MidCurrent, hired me as the News Editor. I was in charge of finding and sharing the goings-on of the fly fishing world.

When you realize just how small a community fly fishing is, it’s remarkable that we generate so much news. Roughly 8 million people fly-fished in 2023, the last year for which data is available. That includes everyone who went on a single-day float while on vacation, and the trout bums who clock close to 300 days a year on the water. Of those 8 million, let’s say half are invested anglers who regularly fly-fish, buy rods, travel, tie flies, and consume fly fishing content.

That 4 million people are so interested in new gear releases, public land battles, improving their skills, tying flies, and conservation, is incredible. The number of jobs our little community supports is frankly overwhelming, and I’m lucky to be part of it.

To all the readers who regularly tuned in to MidCurrent for the past five years—thank you. To everyone who left comments (even the mean ones, because they’re good for a laugh sometimes), thank you. Thanks for reading what I wrote, supporting the rest of the MidCurrent team, and helping us achieve our goal of being the go-to source for fly-fishing news.

I’m also sincerely thankful for everyone who read my gear reviews these past few years. MidCurrent gave me the chance to dig into gear more than ever before, and as a gear junkie with a serious problem, it was fantastic.

The rest of the MidCurrent team has some fantastic things in store. This publication will be doing great things in the near future, and I look forward to consuming it all with you.