Writers on the Fly Celebrates 10 Years of Literary Excellence

WRITTEN BY: Lily Cutler

Frigid temperatures on Thursday, February 6, kept exactly no one from attending the 10th anniversary of Writers on the Fly at Emerald Water Anglers in West Seattle. The celebration was also a homecoming, taking place at the shop where it all started in 2015. The program featured nine hand-picked writers, who took turns at the microphone to share pieces of original nonfiction prose and poetry centered around the sport. While fish occasionally appeared in some stories, the most memorable moments touched on deeper themes.

The Word and the World

The brainchild of Jason Rolfe—one of the first employees hired by Emerald Water Anglers owner Dave McCoy—Writers on the Fly events have been held in more than 30 different venues in Washington, Oregon, and California. The secret of the event’s success over the years has remained the same: the relatability and authentic feel of both the works and their authors draw the absorbed attention of listeners, regardless of whether or not they fish. The stories shared are not heroes’ journeys, but odes to the universal human experiences of love, loss, communing with nature, and letting go of what we can’t control. Authors shared treasured memories of time spent on the water with loved ones, contemplations on why we fish, and how angling shapes our lives, relationships, and philosophies.

The place buzzed with a packed house and free-flowing beer on tap. Dave McCoy and staff transformed the space to accommodate a sold-out crowd, which ranged from seasoned anglers to literary enthusiasts. Attendees filled every available space, eager to engage with the profound connection between fly fishing and storytelling.

The evening featured a diverse lineup of readers:

Will Rice : Known for his explorations of remote fishing locales, Rice shared a piece that intertwined adventure with introspection.

: Known for his explorations of remote fishing locales, Rice shared a piece that intertwined adventure with introspection. Amanda Monthei : A nomadic angler and writer whose storytelling is informed by her experiences as a wildland firefighter and journalist, Amanda read a story about the serendipitous encounters that tend to happen on the water and how they often lead to lasting bonds that shape and change us in unexpected ways.

: A nomadic angler and writer whose storytelling is informed by her experiences as a wildland firefighter and journalist, Amanda read a story about the serendipitous encounters that tend to happen on the water and how they often lead to lasting bonds that shape and change us in unexpected ways. Nick Basaraba : His narrative delved into the technical intricacies of fly tying, drawing parallels to life’s complexities and the pursuit of perfection.

: His narrative delved into the technical intricacies of fly tying, drawing parallels to life’s complexities and the pursuit of perfection. Jon Tobey : Tobey’s evocative poetry and prose reflected on the loss of a cherished partner, the impermanence of memory, and the enduring solace of nature.

: Tobey’s evocative poetry and prose reflected on the loss of a cherished partner, the impermanence of memory, and the enduring solace of nature. Jesse Lance Robbins : Robbins offered a lighter touch with a story humorously detailing the challenges of navigating a foreign culture in Japan: “Biru Kudasai,” evoked the universal feeling of being an outsider while on his way to the water.

: Robbins offered a lighter touch with a story humorously detailing the challenges of navigating a foreign culture in Japan: “Biru Kudasai,” evoked the universal feeling of being an outsider while on his way to the water. Steve Duda : The former editor of The Flyfish Journal , Duda presented selections from his recent collection, River Songs, blending dark humor with contemplative musings on mortality and the unpredictable nature of rivers.

: The former editor of , Duda presented selections from his recent collection, River Songs, blending dark humor with contemplative musings on mortality and the unpredictable nature of rivers. Bridget Moran : Moran’s heartfelt tribute to a recently-passed close relative explored the echoes of familial bonds and the healing power of water.

: Moran’s heartfelt tribute to a recently-passed close relative explored the echoes of familial bonds and the healing power of water. Anne Landfield : A guide at Emerald Water Anglers, Landfield shared several pieces, including an account of guiding a client who slipped and hit her head – a funny story that quickly dropped deeper into Landfield’s inner world as she related her bigger nightmares.

: A guide at Emerald Water Anglers, Landfield shared several pieces, including an account of guiding a client who slipped and hit her head – a funny story that quickly dropped deeper into Landfield’s inner world as she related her bigger nightmares. Greg Fitz: Fitz’s narrative wove together environmental advocacy and personal reflection, emphasizing the responsibility anglers bear as stewards of nature. Fitz rounded out the event with a piece called “1-800-Beatdown,” bringing the audience to rolling laughter as he read out the options for a hotline meant for steelhead anglers.

Doing Good Work

Each WOTF event adheres to a simple yet impactful format: a selection of readers and collaboration with a non-profit organization. The 10th anniversary gathering was no exception. Proceeds from the evening supported the YMCA’s Bold & Gold Outdoor Leadership Program, underscoring the community’s commitment to fostering the next generation of environmental stewards. Generous raffle donations from supporting brands like Fishpond and Patagonia offered attendees the chance to support a worthy cause while celebrating the confluence of art and angling. The event also received support from Loon Outdoors, Grundens, RIO, and The Flyfish Journal.

The milestone celebration was a joyful reunion of the series, the shop where it all began, and the community McCoy has tirelessly cultivated through decades of work bringing together anglers from all walks of life. As the evening concluded, conversations lingered, and so did the camaraderie. The 10th anniversary of Writers on the Fly not only honored a decade of storytelling but also reinforced the enduring bond between fly fishing and the literary arts.

For those eager to experience future events or delve deeper into the series’ rich history, more information is available at the official Writers on the Fly website, and to find out when and where the next WOTF will be held, follow the official Instagram account.

Lily Cutler has been fly fishing since age 14 and can’t remember when she started writing. Her professional work focuses on history, language, wellness, and human-centered technologies. She also paints, plays banjo, and still sends handwritten letters in cursive.