26 Percent of Freshwater Fish Species at Risk of Extinction

This story in Newsweek reports on a sobering reality for anglers. Extensive research examining over 23,500 freshwater species confirms our waterways face an unprecedented crisis. Nearly one-third of decapods—the freshwater crustaceans that help sustain many freshwater ecosystems—and more than a quarter of all freshwater fish species now face significant extinction risk.

Since 1970, more than one-third of global wetlands—critical nurseries for countless species—have vanished at a rate three times faster than forest loss. Meanwhile, 30 percent of the world’s major rivers no longer flow freely due to damming and modifications. “Most species don’t have just one threat putting them at risk of extinction, but many threats acting together,” explains Catherine A. Sayer, study co-author and IUCN zoologist.

The crisis extends beyond our gamefish, affecting 23 percent of amphibians and reptiles, while 16 percent of dragonfly species—those reliable indicators of river health—face significant threats. For anglers, these losses could fundamentally alter the ecosystems we depend on.

Scientists are calling for immediate action, including enhanced pollution controls, invasive species management, and protected water flows in drought-prone regions.