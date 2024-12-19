2025 Fly Fishing Show Schedule
Fly fishing show season is about to get underway! Attending one of these events is a great way to get out and involved in fly fishing, even in the dead of winter, when many of us just can’t be on the water.
We’ve put together a list of consumer-focused fly fishing shows starting in January, which you can browse below.
You’ll get to put your hands on new gear, find new fly tying materials, and watch some of fly fishing’s greatest on the casting ponds.
January 2025
- 9-12 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Denver, CO
- 10-11 Virginia Fly Fishing & Wine Festival—Doswell, VA
- 16-19 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Sacramento, CA
- 17-19 The Fly-Fishing Show—Marlborough, MA
- 18 Cabin Fever Day—Appleton, WI
- 18 Kentuckiana Fly Fishing Show—Shepherdsville, KY
- 24-26 The Fly-Fishing Show—Edison, NJ
- 31-1 Western Idaho Fly-Fishing Expo—Boise, ID
- 31-2/2 The Fly-Fishing Show—Atlanta, GA
February 2025
- 1 Greater Cincinnati Fly Fishing Show—Loveland, OH
- 1 Connecticut Fly Fisherman’s Association Expo—South Windsor, CT
- 8 Fort Wayne Fly Show—Fort Wayne, IN
- 14-16, 19-23 Indianapolis Boat, Sport & Travel Show—Indianapolis, IN
- 15-16 The Fly-Fishing Show—Bellevue, WA
- 21-23 The Fly-Fishing Show—Denver, CO
- 21-23 Troutfest Texas—New Braunfels, TX
- 28-3/2 The Fly-Fishing Show—Pleasanton, CA
March
- 1 Northern Ohio Fly Fishing Expo—Kirtland, OH
- 7-8 Northwest Fly Tyer & Fly Fishing Expo—Albany, OR
- 8-9 Midwest Fly Fishing Expo—Warren, MI
- 8 Trinity Fly Fest—Fort Worth, TX
- 15-16 The Fly-Fishing Show—Lancaster, PA
- 20-23 International Sportsmen’s Exhibition—Salt Lake City, UT
- 21-23 Great Waters Fly Fishing Expo—St. Paul, MN
- 22 Maryland Fly Fishing Show—Towson, MD
- 27-29 Sowbug Roundup—Mountain Home, AR
- 28-29 Wasatch Intermountain Fly Tying & Fly Fishing Expo—Sandy, UT
- 29 RMFTU Trout Fishing Expo, Loveland, CO
April
- 11-12 Tri-Lakes Fly Fishing Expo—Clinton, MO
May
- 1-4 Battenkill Fly Fishing Festival—Arlington, VT
- 2-3 FFI Gulf Coast Classic—Gulf Shores State Park, AL
- 30-6/1 Appalachian Fly Fishing Festival—Thomas, WV
