Bob Clouser Headlines 33rd Fly Tying Symposium

Bob Clouser will be the headlining guest at the 33rd International Fly Tying Symposium in Somerset, New Jersey, November 16-17. The symposium will highly roughly 100 other creative fly tiers.

Clouser’s artificial fishing fly, designed originally for Susquehanna River smallmouth bass, is credited with catching more varieties of fish than any other in sport fishing’s lengthy history, from “trout to tuna.”

The event will consist of individual classes, seminars and demonstrations conducted by Clouser and other internationally recognized artists including Tim Flagler, Tim Cammisa, Barry Ord Clarke, Doug Yocabet, Son Tao, Cheech Pierce, Curtis Fry, and USA Fly Fishing Youth Team coach Josh Miller.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sat.; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sun. Admission is $18 Sat., $15 Sun. or $28 for a two day pass. Children under age 16 are free. Admission is by cash only at the box office.

All registration forms, programs, special classes, attending celebrities, fly tiers, and demonstration times are posted on the International Fly Tying Symposium website.