Go-To Gear: New Apparel from Patagonia

The folks at Patagonia were kind enough to send over some new gear just in time for the cold weather to hit here in the Rockies. I’ve had the chance to test out their R2 TechFace Pullover, Capilene Thermal Hoody, and the Nano Puff Fitz Roy Trout Hoody.

I didn’t expect to like this piece very much. It’s a half-zip hoody, and I prefer either full or no-zip (it’s just a personal preference). But this thing has blown me away, and it’s now my go-to hoody for my early-morning walks. It’s light enough for moderate activity, but has an incredibly warm grid-fleece interior. It’s a light enough layer that it’ll work well below heavier shells, if needed, but it’s been great as a standalone piece against the cold. It’s more wind-resistant than it looks, too.

This is an interesting hoody, because it’s not like your traditional lightweight piece from other brands. This one has a ribbed-knit texture, but Patagonia calls it their “Polartec Power Grid Fabric.” In layman’s terms, that means it’s a high-loft fabric that does a great job of retaining warmth while still letting your body breathe. It’s a great around-the-house layer, and it’s a fantastic base layer underneath a heavier-duty shell, like a Puff Hoody. It also feature HeiQ Pure odor control for extended freshness.

Of all the pieces I’ve used for the past few weeks, the Nano Puff Fitz Roy Trout Hoody is probably my favorite. This thing is light, packable, and as you’d expect from a Nano Puff, it’s warm as all get out. It’s not going to be your go-to for seriously cold, blustery days, but for your average winter day, this thing is perfect. It’s filled with PrimaLoft Gold Insulation, which is the—pardon the pun—gold standard if you’re not using real down. It’s also built with a 100% recycled polyester shell.