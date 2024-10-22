Tying Tuesday: Stoneflies, Streamers, and Emergers

Tying Tuesday starts off with a stonefly nymph, then we’ll get an interesting streamer, and finish up with a unique emerger pattern. This emerger, in particular, looks like it’ll be a lot of fun, even if its name is about impossible to pronounce.

Our first tie this week is from Fly Fish Food. This smaller stonefly nymph is perfect for getting down quickly and lingering where stonefly nymphs love to live. This smaller fly will be less prone to snag than larger stonefly patterns, which means it should last a bit longer!



Davie McPhail has the next pattern, an interesting little streamer fly that I think would work really well for trout here in the Rockies. The Pink Nasty Hooligan is simple, but has all the right ingredients to be an effective pattern.



The last fly this week is an interesting emerger pattern, tied by Lindsay Simpson. Have fun pronouncing this fly’s name – the Clywedog Crippler (it sounds a bit like “cowl”). Regardless, it looks like a fantastic little emerger that I’ll need for this fall’s blue-winged olive hatches.

