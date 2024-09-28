Story: Who Knows Better Than You?

Dom Swentosky is back at it with a fantastic story over at Troutbitten, and it asks a simple question about your own fly fishing: who knows better than you? Specifically, Dom wants you to learn to rely on your own skills and experience, because that’s where you grow the most as an angler.

“And instead of looking elsewhere for the answers, I looked inward,” Dom writes. “I’ve always had a trust for my own experiences on the river. I think we all should. Otherwise, what are we learning out there?”

Dom ends the piece with a bit of advice that I wish every angler would understand and take note of, because I think it would help so many of us excel at this sport:

“And as a dedicated angler, seasoned by success and hardened by failure, you’ve earned it — you owe it to yourself to cease the endless doubt of your skills and your choices. Because no one knows your waters and your fishing better than you.”

Read the full story here.