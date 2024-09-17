Snow Peak Acquires Majority Stake in Swift Fly Fishing

Snow Peak, a Japanese camping brand, has acquired a majority stake in the Swift Fly Fishing Company, known for their line of Epic fly rods.

“We are thrilled to bring Swift Fly Fishing and the Epic Fly Rod brand into the Snow Peak family,” said Tohru Yamai, Snow Peak CEO and Chairman of the Board. “This union beautifully blends our passion for camping with Swift’s artistry in fly fishing, further extending our mission to connect humans with nature’s rhythms. We look forward to the possibilities that lie ahead as we deepen our investment in the fly fishing market.”

Swift Fly Fishing, headquartered in Wanaka, New Zealand, is a leading innovator in the global fly fishing industry, best known for its Epic Fly Rods brand. The Epic brand has set a new standard in fly fishing gear with its use of advanced materials and innovative designs, including graphite, graphene, and Epics proprietary “FastGlass” composite material. Epic fly rods, reels, and accessories are celebrated for their superior design, strength, and precision, making them the top choice for discerning anglers around the world.

Beyond its premium products, Swift will also expand into experiential adventure tours that will blend travel, accommodation, dining, and fly fishing experiences in collaboration with elite fly fishing communities globally.