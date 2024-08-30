Yellowstone Reopens Madison, Gibbon, Firehole Rivers

Yellowstone National Park announced on August 28 that the Madison, Gibbon, and Firehole Rivers are reopened to fishing. These rivers were previously closed in mid-July due to warm water temperatures and low stream flows.

The Firehole will remain under hoot-owl restrictions, so it can’t be fished from 2 p.m. until sunrise the following morning. Since the Firehole is strongly influenced by geothermal features, Yellowstone staff will continue to monitor the fishery to ensure it doesn’t get too warm for ethical fly fishing.

The Madison and Gibbon have no restrictions, and are open immediately to all anglers.