Wet Wading Gear I’ve Loved This Summer

Wet wading season is just about over, which is bittersweet for me, since I’m not the biggest fan of waders (does any angler really love waders?). I’ve had the chance to use quite a bit of different wet wading gear this summer, and I wanted to share the pieces that have made an impact on me.

The Stealth Sneaker from Korkers is my new favorite wading boot. It’s light as all get out, and honestly feels more like I’m wearing some skate shoes than a wading boot. It’s grippy enough to handle a wide variety of terrain, and it’s perfect for longer treks into the backcountry. I’ve added the carbide aluminum cleats to mine for extra grip, but that’s not necessary, especially if your local river isn’t known for being a slippery mess like mine is. It’s hard for me to overstate just how much I enjoy these boots.

I’ve worn a few different wading pants this summer, but the one I keep coming back to is the Skwala Sol. These pants are built with Skwala’s typical attention to detail for movement, and that’s exactly how they perform. Whether I’m hiking a few miles down a steep ridge to fish a deep canyon, or crawling over boulders, the pants move and flex with me in a way that doesn’t inhibit my movement. That’s a huge plus in Skwala’s favor. The fabric is light and dries quickly, and they look good enough to wear out to dinner after a session on the water.

Yeah, I know what you’re thinking. Doesn’t Sitka make hunting apparel? Yes, they do, but they sent a few pieces my way they thought might be of interest to fly anglers, and the Sitka Guard Hoody made my personal cut. This thing is light, comfortable, and built with Insect Shield technology. I haven’t had to use bug spray hardly at all this summer thanks to this shirt, and it’s perfect for keeping the sun away, too.

This has been my first season wearing the I-Drain socks from Korkers, but I’ve been impressed. These are the 3.5mm ones, complete with the gravel guard. These are a bit thinner than the Simms wet wading socks, but that makes them easier to take on and off, in my experience. The I-Drain socks have held up well to the use and abuse this summer, with no obvious signs of wear.