Hardy Upgrades Wide Spool Perfect Reel

Hardy’s wide spool Perfect fly reel has been in production for over 135 years, and the company has just released an update for the product.

The upgraded 1921 Wide Spool Perfect sports an upgraded check mechanism (the reel’s drag). Hardy says the check mechanism has been “refined to offer smoother performance, ensuring that anglers continue to enjoy the seamless experience they have come to expect from the Hardy Perfect.”

Hardy also added a revolving line guard, which is a nod to the reel’s history. Modern lines don’t need a revolving line guard, but before the advent of our modern fly lines, the line guard would serve as a way to keep debris from settling on both the fly line and the reel itself.

The Perfect also gets a two-tone anodized finish, and it’s available in quarter-inch size increments starting at 3″ and going to 4″. The reel will be available from Hardy dealers immediately, and starts at $795.