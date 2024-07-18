Gear Review: Korkers All Axis Wading Shoe

I’ve never been a big fan of wading shoes or sandals. I’ve tried a few pairs over the years, and none of them made a good enough case to be used over my wading boots, even for wet-wading small water that’s barely shin-deep. They never felt comfortable, or durable, enough to merit the cost of yet another piece of gear. I have embarrassingly bad ankles that roll over quicker than a politician.

Then I tried the All Axis wading shoes from Korkers, and I’m singing a different tune.

These shoes showed up a few months ago, and while my dainty ankles still prefer the rigidity of a wading boot, I’ve been impressed with how comfortable and functional the All Axis shoes are.

The All Axis shoes come with the Korkers OmniTrax system, which allows you to swap the soles out to any other options Korkers offers. These shoes with a studded rubber sole provided tons of traction, even on the slippery rocks in my local creek. And when I inevitably burn through a pair of soles, I can keep the shoes going instead of throwing the whole setup away.

The shoes themselves are exceptionally well-built, which shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone familiar with Korkers. The laces cinch down tight, and my feet felt plenty secure in these shoes, more than I expected. All Axis shoes have mesh side panels to help drain water and block out sediment, although I’d still caution against wearing these without some kind of wading sock. I beat my feet up pretty good on trapped rocks and debris one day when I opted to skip the wading socks. A thin neoprene sock, like the ones Korkers sells, is a great option here.

Where these shoes really shine, however, is for the angler who likes to venture off the beaten path. Wading boots aren’t the most comfortable option for hiking long distances (that’s not a knock on wading boots – it’s just not what they’re built for) and their extra weight is quickly noticeable after a few miles. The All Axis shoes are as light as some hiking shoes (1lb, 14oz per pair) and perfectly suited to treks in the backcountry, or scrambling down steep banks.

My local tailwater isn’t easily accessible from the bank, and requires a perilous hike down a steep ridge to reach the water. It’s a recipe for slipping, falling, and inventing new combination of curse words, which I fully expected to experience the first time I laced up the All Axis shoes. These shoes were rock solid, didn’t slip more than anything else I’ve worn to walk down that bank, and might have even made the operation easier thanks to their lighter weight.

While I loved the idea of the All Axis shoes, I was skeptical I’d actually enjoy them when they showed up a few months ago. They’ve since become my go-to choice whenever I’m not on bigger rivers. They’re perfect for an afternoon of hiking and fishing, whether that’s in the high country or along your local canal.

I spent some time wearing these while wading a big, quick river, and with my glass-like ankles, they weren’t the best option. If your joints aren’t porcelain, however, I expect the All Axis shoes would be a wonderful choice for wet-wading anglers on any piece of water, especially this time of year.

The All Axis shoes retail for $129.99.