Helping Out Louis Cahill

Louis Cahill has been a wonderful voice in the fly fishing community, almost since I realized there was such a thing online. I’ve loved his stories at Gink & Gasoline, and have shared them often here at MidCurrent.

Unfortunately, Louis’s home was hit hard by Hurricane Helene, and he’s in need of some help. I encourage you to read through his story about the hurricane here, because he does a better job describing what happened than I can. The short of it is this: Louis and his wife Kathy emptied their live savings and bought an old church in North Carolina, with the intention of renovating it for their retirement. After Helene, that church is the only building still standing in town, and it’s in awful shape.

You can read Louis’s story here, and if you feel so inclined, a Go Fund Me has been set up here.