First Look: Patagonia’s New Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-Front Waders

Written by: Rick Mikesell

Recently, I got a first look at Patagonia’s new premium wader, the Swiftcurrent Expedition Zip-Front, and I am initially impressed with their top-of-the-line wader offering. Here are a few highlights that really caught my eye:

Solid Build Quality

Right out of the box, you immediately notice how well-built they are, and every detail reflects a level of attention that’s hard to find these days. Everything feels strong and reliable, which is exactly what you need in your primary line of defense against the cold and wet while fishing. The fabric package feels like it can take a beating, which is absolutely necessary when you’re fishing in rough conditions or working your way through brush. You can tell this wader is built to last.

Smart Pocket Design

One of the standout features is the pocket layout. It’s clear that Patagonia has put a lot of thought into this. The pockets are organized just right, and the removable waterproof pouch is a thoughtful addition. You can stash your essentials without worrying about them getting soaked, and the internal pockets and key loop ensure your critical gear is safe while you are focused on the next cast.

Knee Pads for Stealth and Comfort

I hate to admit it, but I am getting to the point where kneeling down and popping back up is no longer quick and easy, and sometimes it just plain hurts. I appreciated the integrated, removable knee pads. For those of us who often find ourselves crouching low to sneak up on skittish fish, this feature is a game changer. It adds a level of comfort that you didn’t know you needed until you have it. It makes those stealthy approaches a lot less of a pain, allowing you to focus on feeding the big brown rolling on BWOs just downstream.

Sustainability Matters

And let’s not overlook Patagonia’s commitment to sustainability. Their focus on repair rather than contributing to waste is something I admire. It feels good to support a brand that values the environment and encourages anglers to invest in gear that lasts, rather than disposable items that clutter the landfill.

In short, my first impression of Patagonia’s fishing gear is overwhelmingly positive. The combination of craftsmanship, practical design elements, and a strong commitment to sustainability sets this gear apart. I can’t wait to take it out on the water and really put it to the test. Stay tuned for a full review after we have had the chance to see how it performs!

Click here to learn more at Patagonia.com