Anglers Launch Campaign to Demand Climate Change Action

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) just released a report that the trade group hopes will launch a nationwide effort to empower anglers to demand action on climate change. The report, titled “For Tomorrow’s Fish: Anglers Are the Key to Climate-Resilient Fisheries,” was written by anglers, and contains information that AFFTA says will help anglers demand climate change action on a local scale.

“This is a call to arms for an angler-led movement that can help turn the tide and protect the future of fishing,” said Lucas Bissett, Executive Director of AFFTA. “From changing habitats to shifting fish populations and behavior, we can’t ignore the realities we’re seeing out on the water. As long-time stewards of our country’s waterways who are seeing these impacts firsthand, anglers have the power to make a real difference in the fight for climate-resilient fisheries – for our sport, way of life, and industry.”

The report contains a lot of information, including how climate change affects fish behavior, abundance, productivity, and habitat, disrupting the success and sustainability of fishing experiences coast to coast.

Major outdoors brands like Orvis, Patagonia, Far Bank, Mayfly, and Bajio all signed off with their support on this report.

You can find the report here.