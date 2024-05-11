USFWS All-In on Fish Passage
In this recent story for Fly Fisherman Magazine, Josh Bergan does an outstanding job of summarizing various projects the United States Fish and Wildlife Services (USFWS) is undertaking to provide passage for fish around various barriers. Reconnecting fragmented habitat is becoming a focus of many state and federal agencies worldwide, since it’s arguably the most effective method to help struggling fish populations survive.
You can read more about the importance of fish passage projects here.
