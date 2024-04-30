Yukon Salmon Struggles Continue

According to Lois Parshley, of The Guardian, Alaska officials have a new plan to help save salmon in the Yukon River. Chinook salmon in the Yukon have struggled mightily for years, prompting reductions in both commercial and subsistence harvest quotas.

Earlier this year, Alaskan tribes petitioned the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to reduce the accepted chinook bycatch for the pollock trawl fleet in the Bering Sea to zero fish. That petition was denied.

While no decisions have been made on a federal level, Alaskan state officials have proposed suspending all commercial and personal harvest for chinook on the Yukon River until 2030.

