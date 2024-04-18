Illinois TU Youth Camp Announced

The Illinois Trout Unlimited council announced the dates for a Youth Camp this summer, from July 21-26 near the Au Sable River in Michigan.

You can learn more about the youth camp from a press release below.

the Council is now accepting prospective campers’ applications.

According to Council Chair Dan Postelnick, “campers 13-18 receive instruction, close supervision and get hands-on experience in fly fishing, fishing safety, fly tying, catch and release, stream ecology, restoration and improvement, and entomology from seasoned volunteer TU mentors and experts from Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.” “Our open air ‘classroom’ couldn’t be prettier and we have a great time together,” said Postelnick, noting “some of our campers have never left a city and most have never held a fly rod, so the experience can be life changing.” He added, “the Au Sable’s recovery after near decimation from 19th century logging practices makes it an ideal place for campers to see that committed individuals can make a difference; that they can make a difference by protecting a precious resource and sustaining the sport we love for generations to come.”

Applications and more details on the Camp are available here.