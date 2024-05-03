Guides Across America Giveaway

Guides Across America (GAA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting fishing, rafting, and all other outdoor guides, has launched a new giveaway. The giveaway runs through May 31 and will raise funds for GAA’s Guide Relief Program. The Guide Relief Program provides financial assistance to guides when they need it most, with a focus on serving guides’ mental health.

People who donate to the Guide Relief Program are eligible to win a prize package that’s valued at over $17,000, including a brand-new set of Sawyer Oars, a Taylor 3-Bay Fishing Frame for an Outcast PAC 115 raft, a 3 night/2 day guided fishing package on the Bighorn River, and much more.

You can find all of the prizes, and learn how to donate, here.