Orvis Podcast: How To Preserve Native Trout

Ted Williams joined Tom Rosenbauer on the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast to talk about preserving native trout. Ted is a sometimes outspoken environmental writer, and recently wrote a series of stellar articles about glyphosate and native trout here at MidCurrent.

The conversation Ted has with Tom centers around using rotenone to remove nonnative trout and support native trout species, and it’s a worthwhile conversation for anyone who’s not up to snuff on the topic.

You can listen to the podcast here.