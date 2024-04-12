More Insight on Klamath Dam Removal

With the removal of dams along the Klamath River well underway, we’ve seen quite a few publications come out in opposition to the project. Chief among their concerns are the dead and dying animals that are struggling as the dam removal process send tons of sediment downriver.

As Trout Unlimited points out in this recent blog post, though, the short-term pain we’re dealing with on the Klamath will likely be worth it.

“As with other dam removals, such as the Elwha or White Salmon, this early period of dam removal is challenging,” writes Haley Ohms. “At the same time, a tremendous amount of behind-the-scenes planning has prevented or limited negative outcomes through this process.”

