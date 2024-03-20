AMFF One Fly Raffle

The American Museum of Fly Fishing (AMFF) is honoring the legendary Jackson Hole One Fly Tournament with its 2024 Heritage Award. With that award comes the opportunity for one angler to win a spot to fish from the Chairman’s Boat during the One Fly Tournament.

Raffle entries cost $150, and all raffle entrants will get a limited edition set of One Fly x AMFF merchandise, and the winning ticket includes a $1,500 travel and lodging stipend.

You can buy raffle tickets here.