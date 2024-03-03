Scott Debuts New Session Fly Rods

Scott Rods has debuted a new rod family, dubbed the Session. Session rods are built to “bring together high line speed and exceptional loop control with a light and lively feel in the hand,” per Scott’s website.

Session rods feature a new cork grip and a striking bright-green color theme that I think looks sharp. You’ll also get low-glare snake guides and silicon nitride stripping guides.

Scott describes the Session as a fast rod, and it retails at $675.

You can learn more about the Session rod here.