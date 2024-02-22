Fish Getting Smaller as Water Warms

A new study looks at one of the leading theories for an explanation as to why fish are getting smaller as waters warm around the world. The leading theory, according to this article from Phys.org, is that a fish’s gills have a harder time extracting oxygen from warmer water, leading to stunted growth. That theory, however, has now been proven mostly false thanks to some work from a team of scientists at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

