PFAS: Forever Chemicals

Late in 2023 MidCurrent ran a story about an upcoming PFAS (polyfluoroalkyl substances) ban set to take place in the coming years. PFAS are used to waterproof everything from rain gear to waders, which makes them an integral part of an angler’s outfit.

PFAS shed off our fly fishing gear and enter the environment, contaminating everything from fish, rivers, and “even our own bloodstreams,” according to Chris Hunt’s article on PFAS in Fly Fisherman Magazine.

Hunt’s article goes on to detail what many of the major brands in fly fishing are doing to eliminate PFAS from their product lineups. While the challenges this presents are real, it could lead to more innovation in the wader industry in particular, which has been stagnant for at least a decade. That means anglers could, in theory, end up with a better product and a more comfortable experience while on the water, without adding more harmful chemicals to our environment.

PFAS bans are set to take place next year in California for textiles, and other states across the country are considering similar legislations. To help make anglers aware of that legislation, and to provide an overview of what these bans may look like, the folks over at the Grassroots Outdoor Alliance recorded a podcast with environmental attorney James Pollack. Pollack goes into detail on upcoming PFAS bans and legislation, “and what, why and how retailers and brands should be doing to address PFAS and effects to their own businesses.”

You can listen to the podcast here.