Orvis Podcast: Water Temperature and Saltwater Fish
In the most recent episode of the Orvis podcast, Tom Rosenbauer sits down with Dr. Aaron Adams to talk about the impact of water temperature on saltwater flats fish. Water temperature is often discussed in relation to trout, but it’s not as prominent when talking about fishing on the flats. This discussion will help you understand where fish move to, and how they feed, depending on certain water temperatures.
You can listen to the podcast here.
The Dangers of Trucking Salmon
