The Dangers of Trucking Salmon

When we talk about problems facing salmon, we often focus on their struggles in Alaska and throughout the Columbia River Basin. However, salmon in other parts of the world need our attention too, especially those off the California coast.

In this recent story, studies are analyzed and recent evidenced synthesized to further the point that California’s practice of trucking salmon down river in the Sacramento – San Joaquin River systems is detrimental to their long-term survival. For one, salmon that are trucked downstream (instead of spawning and living the first part of their life in the river) are actually getting lost as they try to return to spawn.

It’s an interesting problem, and one that present some complex solutions. You can read it in full here.