Speak Up for Brooks Range by Friday

Alaska’s Brooks Range is under threat from a number of factors, but a proposed private mining road is the most pressing. Public comments on the proposed road will be accepted until Friday, December 22. It’s imperative that we all share our opposition to the private mining road, which would bisect thousands of streams and serve foreign-owned mining interests.

We’ve covered this proposed road in-depth here at MidCurrent.

You can read more, and send in your own comment, here.