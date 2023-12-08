Costa Releases 2nd Protect Report

The folks over at Costa have released their second update of their Protect Report, a publication that showcases the company’s commitment to sustainability and conservation.

Through the lens of community and conservation, Costa’s Second Edition: Protect Report captures its efforts throughout 2021 and 2022 – alongside its community of anglers, adventure-seekers, partners, retailers and pros – to protect our waterways and to conserve the life within. The report takes a deeper dive into:

Purpose-built products, like the Untangled™ Collection made from recycled fishing nets

Continued initiatives, including Kick Plastic® and OneCoast

Integrated programs, such as Trout Unlimited Costa 5 Rivers program and Costa Compete + Conserve in the bass space

International projects, leading the way with the Marlin Fly Project

Mission-aligned conservation partners, supporting 40+ coastal and freshwater organizations

Global sustainability goals, meeting all 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals

“We recognize the important role businesses can play in protecting and preserving our natural resources for future generations, and we take that responsibility to heart,” said Jed Larkin, Costa Brand Director. “We pride ourselves on working just as hard to protect our watery world as we do to discover new ways to experience it, and much like the first edition, this report takes that work and puts it into writing.”

You can read the entire report here.