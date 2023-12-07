Snake River Quagga Update

As we’ve reported on extensively here at MidCurrent, quagga mussels were detected in a stretch of the Snake River in Idaho. These mussels are not only damaging to the habitat (by eating organisms that fish need) but to water infrastructure, as well.

To eliminate the mussels before they could establish a foothold in the Snake River near Twin Falls, Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) used a copper-based treatment to kill off the invasive mussels. This treatment has proven extremely fatal to fish within that stretch of the river. Per Idaho 2 News, six to seven tons of dead fish were removed from the river.

