New Film: School of Fish

Colin Arisman and Oliver Sutro, with help from Orvis and Trout Unlimited, have released a new film titled School of Fish.

This film paints a portrait inside one family’s seasonal salmon rituals and their connection to the Bristol Bay Guide Academy, where local youth are empowered through fly fishing to serve as guides and conservationists. Indigenous people and salmon have been intertwined for thousands of years in Bristol Bay, Alaska. The knowledge of harvesting, sharing, and conserving salmon and their habitat is as important here as any lesson in a book.

SCHOOL OF FISH from Wild Confluence on Vimeo.