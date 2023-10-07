Film: Rio Dorado

The folks over at Fly Fisherman Magazine and Side Channel Productions have released a brand-new fly fishing film. This one doesn’t focus on trout, but on an exotic, wonderful species – the golden dorado.

Anglers are probably familiar with dorado. They’re big, mean fish that you chase with giant streamers.

But in the Rio Dorado, anglers chase these voracious predators with dry flies.

It’s an incredibly unique fishery, and this film makes me want to book a flight to Rio Dorado immediately. It looks like an angler’s dream come true, and the cinematography in this film is truly top-notch. You can view it here.